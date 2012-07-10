TEXT-S&P revises iStar Asset Com Loan Servicer otlk, afms ranks

July 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- We revised our outlook on iStar Asset Services Inc. to stable from negative as a commercial loan primary servicer.

-- We also affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on the company as a commercial loan primary servicer and our ABOVE AVERAGE commercial special servicer ranking.

-- Our overall rankings reflect our favorable assessment of iSAS' management and organization, efficient technology, and a sound quality control and audit framework.

-- The company also benefits from institutional backing of its parent, iStar Financial Inc.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on iStar Asset Services Inc. (iSAS) to stable from negative as a commercial loan primary servicer. We also affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on the company as a commercial loan primary servicer and our ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on the company as a commercial special servicer. The financial position is Sufficient. Following the outlook revision for primary servicing, both ranking outlooks are stable.

The revised outlook for commercial loan servicing reflects the company's improved financial performance and reduced nonperforming loan levels. iSAS worked through a large number of problem assets during the past several years, which demonstrates the sound infrastructure and operations of the servicing team.

We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of iSAS' management and organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, good tenure, an emphasis on training, efficient technology, and a sound quality control and audit framework. In particular, the company's policies and procedures and quality assurance team help maintain a highly effective control environment designed to ensure compliance, responsiveness, and accuracy. The company also benefits from the institutional backing of its parent, iStar Financial Inc.