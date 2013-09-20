Update-Moody's assigns A3 rating to NMAC's MTN bonds

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Union representatives and executives from miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an agreement to end an indefinite strike after a long meeting on Monday night, the union said on Tuesday.