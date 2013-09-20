版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 20:25 BJT

Update-Moody's assigns ratings to Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance MTN programme

Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance Limited
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐