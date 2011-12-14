TEXT-Fitch :Pharmaceuticals outlook 2012 negative

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings says that the global pharmaceuticals
companies it covers will face significant operating challenges
during 2012 as they continue to be exposed to an unprecedented
period of patent expiration while facing government cost
containment and demand pressure as a result of relatively high
unemployment and low consumer confidence.
"Although Fitch expects a positive sales impact of the newly
launched drugs in 2011 - many of which are likely to become
blockbuster drugs - this will not be enough in 2012 to offset
the sales declines faced by the industry", says Britta Holt, a
Director in Fitch's Corporate group in London. "For 2012 Fitch
expects five of the 13 large, rated pharmaceuticals companies to
report sales declines - these are likely to be high-single-digit
to double-digit declines for four of those companies," adds
Holt.
Major drug patents expiry will occur in Q411, when two of
last year's 10 best-selling medicines in the US are expected to
lose market exclusivity. In 2012 and 2013 major patent expiries
with total sales of USD52bn and USD20bn respectively will
follow, affecting US companies Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Pfizer most of all.
In order to compensate for sales and profit losses due to
the patent cliff, companies are likely to expand research and
product portfolios through M&A activity in 2012. Potential
acquisitions are expected to fill geography gaps, especially in
emerging markets. As these preferred acquisition targets are
normally smaller, mega-mergers are generally considered unlikely
by Fitch in 2012. In-licensing activities and collaborations for
the development of pipeline candidates are also likely to be
part of the companies' activities in 2012.
In the absence of large acquisitions, Fitch expects share
buybacks to continue in 2012. Apart from Bayer , Roche, Eli
Lilly and Sanofi, all Fitch-rated big pharmaceuticals
companies have activated share buyback programmes, and have
recently shifted the focus of shareholder returns from dividends
to common share purchases. The agency expects this trend to
continue in 2012, as share buybacks are likely to remain a
priority on the agendas of US and European rated pharmaceuticals
companies, in the absence of well-needed investment activity.
Despite the headwinds, Fitch expects the global
pharmaceuticals to remain one of Fitch's highest-rated
industries in 2012.
The report 'Negative Outlook for Global Pharmaceuticals in
2012' can be found following the link above or at
Companies