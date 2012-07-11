TEXT-S&P affirms Portuguese Millennium bcp 'B+/B' rtgs; otlk neg

July 11 -

Overview

-- The Portuguese government has subscribed to a hybrid issue by Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (Millennium bcp) as part of the bank's recapitalization plan.

-- We expect that Millennium bcp will post lower revenues and higher provisions in 2012, leading to weakened profitability prospects.

-- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term ratings on Millennium bcp.

-- We are lowering our issue ratings on the bank's nondeferrable subordinated debt and preferred stock to reflect a possible EU restriction on payment of coupons following the state aid.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Portugal. It also reflects the potential for a weakening of the bank's stand-alone credit profile.

Rating Action

On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Portugal-based Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (Millennium bcp). The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Millennium bcp's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and on its preferred stock to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'.

Rationale

The affirmation follows the Portuguese government's subscription to Millennium bcp's EUR3 billion hybrid issue on June 29, 2012, as part of the bank's recapitalization plan to meet the higher capital requirements that the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Bank of Portugal have imposed on Portuguese banks.