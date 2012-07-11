TEXT-S&P revises Mondi outlook to stable; 'BBB-' ratings affirmed

July 11 -
Overview
-- South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group
(Mondi) has agreed to acquire Germany-based flexible film and packaging
manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia).
-- We assume that the debt-funded acquisition will complete as planned,
and that Mondi's credit metrics will weaken as a result, with negative
discretionary cash flow generation in 2012. Consequently, rating upside now
appears remote.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Mondi to stable from positive
and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Mondi will be able to
sustain credit metrics commensurate with our rating, despite weakening
operating conditions in Mondi's main markets.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to stable from
positive its outlook on South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging
producer Mondi Group (Mondi). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on Mondi. In addition, we affirmed our
'BBB-' issue rating on the group's senior unsecured debt.