TEXT-S&P places Nordenia International ratings on watch positive

July 11 -
Overview
-- South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group
(Mondi) has agreed to acquire Germany-based flexible film and packaging
manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia).
-- We assess the credit quality of Mondi as stronger than that of
Nordenia.
-- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on
Nordenia on CreditWatch positive. We are also placing our 'B' issue rating on
Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes on CreditWatch
positive.
-- The CreditWatch positive placement reflects the likelihood of us
raising our ratings on Nordenia if the acquisition is completed.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term
corporate credit rating on Germany-based flexible film and packaging
manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia) on CreditWatch with positive
implications.