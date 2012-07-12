版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 17:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Clear PLC rtgs unaffected by recent downgrade of Merrill Lynch

July 12 Credit-Linked Enhanced Asset Repackagings PLC (Clear PLC) & Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc

* Moody's: Clear PLC ratings unaffected by recent downgrade of Merrill Lynch

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐