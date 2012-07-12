版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 17:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Bacchus 2006-2 rtgs unaffected by recent downgrade of Bank of America

July 12 Bacchus 2006-2 Plc & Bank of America N.A

* Moody's Bacchus 2006-2 ratings unaffected by recent downgrade of Bank of America

