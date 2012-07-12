版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Private equity firms extracting more dividends, but leverage is less aggressive

July 12 US speculative-grade companies

* Moody's : Private equity firms extracting more dividends, but leverage is less aggressive

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐