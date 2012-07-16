TEXT-S&P rates GAMMA's Portuguese ABS deal Atlantes Finance No. 5

July 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned an 'A- (sf)' rating to the class A notes issued by
GAMMA's Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction.
-- The transaction is backed by a portfolio of consumer loan and auto
financing receivables originated by BANIF and Banif Mais.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A- (sf)' credit rating to the
EUR158.3 million class A notes issued by GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.'s
(GAMMA) Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction. At the same time, GAMMA also issued
unrated class B, C, and S notes of EUR39.6 million, EUR9.9 million, and EUR18.6
million, respectively (see list below).
The pool of assets backing the transaction comprises consumer loans granted to
Portuguese residents by BANIF Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A., and
consumer loan and auto financing receivables granted to Portuguese residents
by Banif Mais (a member of the BANIF banking group. BANIF is the
seventh-largest banking group in Portugal and commands 4% of the country's
market share, with more than 2,600 employees and 352 points of sale.
At the transaction's closing date, the originators sold to GAMMA a EUR197.9
million pool of assets. GAMMA funded this purchase through the issuance of two
classes of quarterly-paying floating-rate notes. The class C notes funded the
cash reserve and cover for the upfront fees at closing. The proceeds of the
class S notes are used to fund the exposure amount cash ledger at the exposure
amount required level, which is in place to mitigate the set-off risk in the
transaction. The transaction is static and repayment of the notes is
sequential.
Under Portuguese securitization law, set-off risk crystallizes at closing. To
mitigate the set-off risk, the originators will indemnify GAMMA against any
exposure amount set off by a borrower against the issuer. Additionally, during
the life of the transaction, the originators will sell to the issuer an
exposure amount portfolio. This portfolio will provide collateralization to
protect the issuer against any borrower set-off. The issuer will pay the
consideration for the exposure amount portfolio with the proceeds of the
issuance of the class S notes, which was deposited at closing in the
transaction account's cash ledger.