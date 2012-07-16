TEXT-S&P rates GAMMA's Portuguese ABS deal Atlantes Finance No. 5

July 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned an 'A- (sf)' rating to the class A notes issued by GAMMA's Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction.

-- The transaction is backed by a portfolio of consumer loan and auto financing receivables originated by BANIF and Banif Mais.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A- (sf)' credit rating to the EUR158.3 million class A notes issued by GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.'s (GAMMA) Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction. At the same time, GAMMA also issued unrated class B, C, and S notes of EUR39.6 million, EUR9.9 million, and EUR18.6 million, respectively (see list below).

The pool of assets backing the transaction comprises consumer loans granted to Portuguese residents by BANIF Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A., and consumer loan and auto financing receivables granted to Portuguese residents by Banif Mais (a member of the BANIF banking group. BANIF is the seventh-largest banking group in Portugal and commands 4% of the country's market share, with more than 2,600 employees and 352 points of sale.

At the transaction's closing date, the originators sold to GAMMA a EUR197.9 million pool of assets. GAMMA funded this purchase through the issuance of two classes of quarterly-paying floating-rate notes. The class C notes funded the cash reserve and cover for the upfront fees at closing. The proceeds of the class S notes are used to fund the exposure amount cash ledger at the exposure amount required level, which is in place to mitigate the set-off risk in the transaction. The transaction is static and repayment of the notes is sequential.

Under Portuguese securitization law, set-off risk crystallizes at closing. To mitigate the set-off risk, the originators will indemnify GAMMA against any exposure amount set off by a borrower against the issuer. Additionally, during the life of the transaction, the originators will sell to the issuer an exposure amount portfolio. This portfolio will provide collateralization to protect the issuer against any borrower set-off. The issuer will pay the consideration for the exposure amount portfolio with the proceeds of the issuance of the class S notes, which was deposited at closing in the transaction account's cash ledger.