TEXT-Fitch:Intel deal positive for ASML and semiconductor industry

July 17 - ASML's customer co-investment programme, which includes
a proposed 15% equity participation by Intel, is positive for the Dutch-based
lithography company on many fronts, and will have wider benefits for the
semiconductor industry, Fitch Ratings says.
The programme will see Intel take an initial 10% stake, rising to 15% subject to
ASML shareholder approval for total cash proceeds of EUR2.5bn. Negotiations with
Samsung ('A+'/Stable) and TSMC (not rated) could lead to them taking strategic
stakes of up to a further 10%. Importantly, strategic owners will make material
commitments to fund ASML's R&D for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and 450mm
lithography, as well as advance purchase commitments for these technologies,
over the next five years.
The announcement last week is a key development for ASML ('BBB'/Stable). It
opens the way for significant minority ownership by some of the industry's
largest manufacturers. Intel, Samsung and TSMC are ASML's largest customers and
bellwether companies for capital spending and for dictating the pace at which
lithography techniques can advance.
Intel's commitment highlights how embedded ASML has become in the industry's
supply chain, specifically in "feature shrink." This is the physics of making
chips smaller and improving the capabilities of devices like smartphones.
In addition to its equity investment, Intel will commit R&D funding of
approximately EUR830m over five years. Roughly two-thirds of this will be aimed
at accelerating the ability to process 450mm wafers verses the current 300mm
standard, and one-third to EUV. This investment is expected to bring forward the
delivery of production tools for 450mm and second generation EUV by two years to
2018.
EUV and 450mm are potentially the most important technological changes for the
industry for the next 10 to 15 years. Equity and R&D participation by key
customers shares the risks and mitigates the margin pressures caused by
developing this level of new technology.
This acceleration and other co-investment agreements are likely to further
consolidate advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, as perhaps one
other lithographer and fewer semiconductor makers will have the resources to
keep up. As a result, these companies are likely to consolidate market share.
ASML is being chosen by its customers to be one of the few members of the
semiconductor supply chain with advanced technology capabilities. Leading edge
lithography is now effectively a two-player market. Intel is also supporting
Nikon's development of 450mm tools, but the structure and scale of the ASML
investment stands out, while its R&D support for ASML's EUV development
underlines ASML's leadership in advanced techniques. Partnerships of this nature
and scale are likely, in our view, to make it difficult for ASML's competitor to
win significant market share in this technology.
For Intel and the wider industry the programme accelerates the timing in which
these technologies become available as mainstream production techniques. The
move to 450mm will have significant cost advantages for the industry. Moving to
450mm from 300mm doubles the wafer area and the number of chips that can be
produced on a wafer.
Intel estimates 30% - 40% cost savings and an NPV benefit to its cost structure
of USD10bn. These savings will multiply across the industry and the move to
450mm will now be possible that much sooner. The non-voting and non-exclusive
nature of Intel's participation ensures that these benefits will be spread
across the industry.
For Intel, the investment is a key element of its defence of the PC market
against ARM-based processor solutions, as well as Intel's strategy to break into
smartphone and tablet markets in the longer-term.