TEXT-Fitch affirms Wells Fargo & Company; Outlook Stable

Ratings Sensitivity

Given WFC's ratings at already at the top of the U.S. rated universe, Fitch views limited potential for a ratings upgrade. However, WFC's ratings might be reviewed if the capital implications related to the MSR asset become outsized relative to peers under Basel III. Further, failure to lessen the mortgage concentration could pressure WFC's ratings over time. Large scale reforms in the mortgage industry would also likely prompt a review of WFC's ratings.

In addition, failure to maintain earnings at current levels would likely pressure WFC's ratings. Much of the rating support for maintaining WFC at their current levels is premised on WFC's strong core earnings profile. It is the strength of the earnings stream that provides for solid capital generation capabilities, which will help to absorb unexpected losses.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is the fourth largest bank in the U.S. with $1.3 trillion in total assets and $149 billion in equity.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Wells Fargo & Co.

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt at 'A+';

--Preferred stock at 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';

--Commercial paper at 'F1+';

--Short-term debt at 'F1+';

--Market-linked securities at 'AA- EMR';

--Viability at 'aa-';

--Support at '1';

--Support floor at 'A'.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';

--Long-term deposits at 'AA';

--Market-linked securities at 'AA EMR';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt at 'A+';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';

--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';

--Short-term debt at 'F1+';

--Viability at 'aa-'.

--Support at '1';

--Support Floor at 'A'.

Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';

--Long-term deposits at 'AA';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';

--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';

--Viability at 'aa-';

--Support at '1';

--Support Floor at 'A'.

Wachovia Bank, N.A.

--Long-term deposits at 'AA';

--Market-linked securities, certificates of deposits 'AA EMR';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';

--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.

Wachovia Mortgage, FSB

Wachovia Bank, FSB (Texas)

--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';

--Long-term deposits at 'AA'.

Wells Fargo Financial, Inc.

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'

--Senior debt at 'AA-'.

Wells Fargo Financial Canada Corp.

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.

Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc.

--Senior debt at 'AA-'.

Greater Bay Bank, N.A.

--Long-term deposits at 'AA'.

Wachovia Corporation

--Commercial paper at 'F1+';

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt at 'A+';

--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.

Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada)

--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

Congress Financial Capital Company

(guaranteed by Wells Fargo & Company)

--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';

Wells Fargo Bank International

--Support at '1';

--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';

--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.

Golden West Financial Corporation

--Senior debt at 'AA-'.

SouthTrust Bank

--Senior debt at 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.

First Union National - Florida

SouthTrust Corporation

WFC Holdings, Inc.

--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.

Wells Fargo Capital II, X, XII

Wells Fargo Capital Trust VII, VIII

Wachovia Capital Trust II

Central Fidelity Capital Trust I

Corestates Capital II, III

First Union Capital II

--Preferred at 'BBB+'.

Wachovia Capital Trust III

--Preferred at 'BBB.'