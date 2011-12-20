TEXT-Fitch cuts Citibank Korea to 'A-'; off RWN

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Korea-based Citibank Korea Inc.'s (CKI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' and removed the rating from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The rating action was triggered by the downgrade of the IDR of its 100% parent Citigroup Inc. (Citi, 'A'/Stable). See 'Fitch Downgrades Citigroup's Support Driven Ratings' dated 15 December 2011 for further details.

The downgrade of CKI's IDR reflects Citi's weakened ability to support the Korea-based subsidiary, although the propensity to support the bank remains extremely high. CKI shares Citi's brand name and is strategically important to the group's international banking operations. In this regard, Fitch notes that Citi has previously injected capital into the Korean bank subsidiary and would expect further support (including for funding) to be provided on a timely basis, if needed.

CKI's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's solid capitalisation and stable net interest margins (NIM), backed by strong ordinary support from Citi, especially in foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into account its moderate bottom-line profitability, large exposure to unsecured consumer loans and reliance on wholesale funding.

CKI's regulatory NIM continued to be strong and stable at 2.9% for 9M11. Its regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was low at 1.1% with a high 169% coverage ratio (inclusive of loan loss reserves booked in retained earnings) at end-Q311. CKI had a strong Tier 1 ratio of 13.3% at end-Q311 under Basel II standardised approach for credit risk. Fitch notes that the bank decided in December 2011 to pay dividend to its parent of KRW130bn, shaving 33bp off its Tier 1 ratio based on risk-weighted assets at end-Q311.

Given CKI's IDRs are institutional support-driven, any significant change in Citi's willingness and/or ability to support CKI will directly affect CKI's IDRs. Upside potential for VR is limited given its moderate profitability and large exposure to unsecured consumer loans. Downside risk for VR could arise if its loan quality deteriorates substantially, leading to significantly weakened capitalization, although Fitch views this as a remote prospect.

With total assets of KRW59trn at end-Q311, CKI had a 3.4% market share in local deposits. CKI accounted for 2.4% of Citi's total assets at end-2010.

The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; assigned Stable Outlook

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative