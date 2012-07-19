版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 19日 星期四 16:24 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A1 to Mizuho Corporate Bank JPY snr unsecured debt

July 19 Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd

* Moody's assigns A1 to Mizuho Corporate Bank JPY snr unsecured debt

