TEXT-S&P afrms Zenith International Reserves Ltd. 'AAAm' fund rtgs

Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating on the "Euro Share Class," "Sterling Share Class," and "U.S. Dollar Share Class" (together the "Currency Funds") subfunds of the Guernsey-domiciled umbrella fund, Zenith International Reserves Ltd. following a change of investment adviser and investment strategy of the rated subfunds.

The affirmation applies to the following three subfunds:

-- Zenith International Reserves Ltd. - Euro Share Class

-- Zenith International Reserves Ltd. - Sterling Share Class

-- Zenith International Reserves Ltd. - U.S. Dollar Share Class

The change in investment adviser followed the Jan. 10, 2011 Hume Capital LLP acquisition of Syndicate Asset Management (CI) Limited, the previous management company of Zenith International Reserves Ltd. The management company was subsequently renamed Hume Capital (Guernsey) Ltd. and took ownership of the $370 million Zenith International range of funds. This includes alternative asset, equity, fixed income, and three money market funds rated by Standard & Poor's. Hume Capital LLP is a U.K.-based boutique investment firm that specializes in active fund management. Following this acquisition, the three rated subfunds continued to abide by Standard & Poor's principal stability fund rating criteria guidelines.

On Nov. 28, 2011, the investment strategy of the rated funds changed to that of a "feeder fund" structure from a "fund of money market funds" structure under Zenith International Reserves Ltd. This followed an earlier proposal by the Currency Funds' Board of Directors.

We understand from Hume Capital LLP that the Guernsey Financial Services Commission has been informed of the respective investment strategy change. A review of the new investment strategy was subsequently undertaken by Standard & Poor's to verify consistency with a high-investment-grade principal stability fund rating.

Following our review, the affirmation reflects our current understanding of the implementation of the investment strategy and that the subfunds should, in our view, maintain strong credit quality standards by investing exclusively in three 'AAAm' rated principal stability funds offered by Prime Rate Capital Management LLP. Each of the Prime Rate Liquidity Funds is a UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directives) scheme is and also classified as a Qualifying Money Market Fund. We also understand that, consistent with our principal stability fund rating criteria, the investment advisers are currently intending to maintain a weighted-average maturity of 60 days or less to enhance the portfolios' liquidity and reduce sensitivity to changing interest rates.

In our opinion, the change of investment adviser and nature of the investment strategy will have no foreseeable impact on the Currency Funds' ability to maintain principal for its investors.

Custody arrangements with BNP Paribas Trust Company (Guernsey) Ltd. and fund administration duties delegated to BNY Mellon Fund Management (Edinburgh) Ltd. remain unchanged following the above-mentioned changes.

We intend to review pertinent fund information and portfolio reports, which are to be supplied to us on a weekly basis, as part of our surveillance process.

A Standard & Poor's principal stability fund rating, also known as a money market fund rating, is a forward-looking opinion about a fixed income fund's capacity to maintain stable principal (net asset value). When assigning a principal stability rating to a fund, Standard & Poor's analysis focuses primarily on the creditworthiness of the fund's investments and counterparties, and also its investments' maturity structure and management's ability and policies to maintain the fund's stable net asset value (NAV). Principal stability fund ratings are assigned to funds that seek to maintain a stable or an accumulating NAV.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011