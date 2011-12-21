TEXT-Fitch cuts Bank Handlowy to 'A-';otlk stbl

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Poland-based Bank Handlowy's (BH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. Simultaneously, both IDRs and the Support Rating have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and the Outlook for the Long-term IDR is now Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions follow the downgrade of BH's ultimate parent, Citigroup Inc.'s Long-term IDR to 'A'/Stable from 'A+'/RWN (see 'Fitch Downgrades Citigroup's Support Driven Ratings' dated 15 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

BH's IDRs are based on Fitch's view that the support would be provided, in case of need, to BH by its ultimate owner, Citigroup.

The downgrades have only considered the parts of the criteria that deal with support.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'

Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'