TEXT-S&P corrects rtg on Twin Peaks Funding's european CDO tranche

OVERVIEW

-- The rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes is weak-linked to the rating on the guarantor--Bank of America--in this transaction.

-- Due to an error, we did not lower the rating on these notes at the time we previously lowered our rating on Bank of America.

-- We have now corrected this error, and lowered the rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes to 'A (sf)', which is the current rating on Bank of America.

-- Twin Peaks Funding is a European synthetic CDO transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' its credit rating on Twin Peaks Funding Ltd.'s $10 million zero coupon fund-linked capital guaranteed CDO notes.

The rating on this tranche is weak-linked to the rating on the guarantor, Bank of America N.A. (A/Negative/A-1). Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as this, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the guarantor in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Due to an error, we did not lower our 'AA- (sf)' rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes to 'A+ (sf)' at the time we previously lowered our rating on Bank of America. Further, we have recently lowered our rating on Bank of America to 'A' from 'A+' (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011). With today's rating action, we correct the error and reflect our most recent rating action on Bank of America by lowering the rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes to 'A (sf)'.

