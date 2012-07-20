版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts L-JAC7 Trust (CMBS)

July 20 L-JAC 7 Trust

* Moody's downgrades L-JAC7 Trust (CMBS)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐