版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 16:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Tokio Marine & Nichido's Aa2 rating for downgrade

Dec 22 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd

* Moody's reviews Tokio Marine & Nichido's Aa2 rating for downgrade

