TEXT-S&P rpt:Japanese companies improved credit ratios in FY2010

Dec 22 - The financial strength of Japanese companies improved for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011, for most companies; and Dec. 31, 2010, and other days for some companies), Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. The report finds that an increasing number of companies further accumulated cash on hand amid wariness, in Standard & Poor's view, about the direction of the economy following the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011. The report summarizes the results of our annual survey of measures of the credit quality of Japanese corporations. Because the report covers full-year results between December 2010 and March 2011, it does not reflect the full impact of the quake or the ensuing tsunami and nuclear crisis.

The survey covered 226 companies, comprising 53 Japanese companies rated by Standard & Poor's and 173 unrated companies that are component parts of the S&P/TOPIX150 or S&P Japan Mid Cap 100--both subindices of the S&P Japan 500, one of Japan's most comprehensive stock price indices. We excluded general trading companies, financial institutions, and nonbank finance companies from our coverage. We analyzed changes in key credit ratios of the performance of these companies over the five years through fiscal 2010.

The companies' aggregate sales, which tends to vividly illustrate the impact of changes in the business environment, turned up in fiscal 2010 after declining from a peak in fiscal 2007. EBITDA also staged a turnaround, increasing for the second consecutive year at rated companies. Cash and cash equivalents ballooned at the end of fiscal 2009 as companies bolstered their balance sheets in response to the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in late 2008, and it grew further at the end of fiscal 2010. Interest-bearing debt shrank for the second straight year, nearing lows reached at the end of fiscal 2007--prior to the Lehman shock.

As a result, many key credit ratios improved for the second consecutive year. Profitability, as measured by EBITDA margin, grew to 12.7% in fiscal 2010 from 11.4% in fiscal 2009 and 10.3% in fiscal 2008 (Hereinafter, percentages are medians of the surveyed companies unless stated otherwise.). Operating margins and return on permanent capital also improved for the second straight year. And funds from operations (FFO; before adjusting for working capital) to total debt rose, to 35.9% in fiscal 2010 from 28.3% in fiscal 2009 and 23.3% in fiscal 2008. Debt to total capital on an adjusted basis also continued to improve. EBITDA interest coverage, which weakened in fiscal 2009, staged a turnaround, jumping to 30.4x in fiscal 2010 from 21.6x.

The data show that credit ratios continued to improve in fiscal 2010 after bottoming in fiscal 2008. Although the data reflect only a fraction of the impact of the March disasters, we partly attribute the growth in cash and cash equivalents to an increase in the number of companies boosting liquidity amid wariness over the direction of the postdisaster economy. In our opinion, the improved financial standing of Japanese companies and their higher levels of cash on hand over the past two fiscal years played a large part in their ability to swiftly get back on their feet after the disasters.

Nine months on, downward pressure the disasters exerted on companies' credit quality has eased significantly, except in the electric power industry. However, we expect positive momentum in the credit ratios of rated companies to dissipate in fiscal 2011 as companies cope with the sluggish global economy, a strong yen, and damage from massive floods in Thailand.