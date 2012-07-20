TEXT-S&P summary: Clearwater Paper Corp.

July 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Clearwater Paper Corp. ------------------------ 20-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Washington

Primary SIC: Pulp mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 18538R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2009 BB/-- BB/--

02-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Spokane, Wash.-based Clearwater Paper Corp. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the forest products company's business risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "significant". Key considerations include our expectation for very modest top and bottom line growth in 2012, the company's "adequate" liquidity, and leverage that we expect to remain well within 3x to 4x EBITDA.

Clearwater's fiscal 2011 revenues jumped 40% to $1.9 billion, largely because of the December 2010 acquisition of competing tissue manufacturer, Cellu Tissue Holdings Inc. About half of revenues came from its consumer products segment (primarily private label tissue products) and the balance of revenues came from its pulp and paperboard segment. 2011 EBITDA grew slower compared to revenues (up 14% to $215 million) because of higher expenses related to transportation, labor, chemicals, and other costs.