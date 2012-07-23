TEXT-Fitch affirms KB Kookmin Card at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of KB Kookmin
Card First International Ltd. due November 2015. The transaction is a
securitisation of credit card receivables in South Korea, originated by KB
Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (KB Card). The rating action is as follows:
USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the performance of the underlying
assets has remained well within its expectation, and that credit enhancement is
sufficient to support the current rating. Delinquencies and defaults have
remained low, albeit increasing marginally recently, and payment rates have been
high, since the transaction closed in September 2011.
Fitch expects delinquencies and defaults to continue to increase marginally over
the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea. However,
the eligibility criteria applied to the assets in the underlying pool, together
with the conservative base case assumptions used by Fitch, should provide
sufficient protection for the rating. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook.
According to the June 2012 servicer report, the three-month average delinquency
ratio was 0.17%, well below the transaction trigger of 2%. The annualised
default rate has been less than 0.05% since closing. The three-month average
annualised net yield was 5.88% as at end-June 2012, compared with the
transaction trigger of 0%, and the three-month average payment rate was 63.9%,
well above the transaction trigger of 45%.
Key counterparties to this transaction are Citibank Korea Inc.,
('A-'/Stable/'F1') as KRW account bank and swap provider, with a guarantee
provided by Citibank, N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'); and Citibank, N.A., London Branch,
('A'/Stable/'F1') as USD account bank. These banks remain eligible
counterparties according to Fitch's criteria.