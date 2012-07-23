TEXT-Fitch : Fresenius' ratings unaffected by Fenwal acquisition

July 23 - Fitch Ratings says that Germany-based healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA's (FSE; 'BB+'/Stable) announced acquisition of Fenwal Inc., for an estimated EUR1bn, or about 2x of Fenwal's 2011 sales, has no negative impact on FSE's ratings.

"As the acquisition is equity financed, there is no negative impact on FSE's leverage. However, Fitch would consider negative rating action if FSE is not committed to credit ratios commensurate with the current ratings, particularly with view to the potential acquisition and financing of Rhoen Klinikum," says Britta Holt, a Director in Fitch's Corporate Team.

FSE's net debt/EBITDA was 2.8x at end-2011 (2010: 2.6x), while EBITDAR to net fixed charge cover was 3.8x (2010: 3.5x), leaving headroom under its 'BB+' rating. For the current ratings, Fitch expects Fresenius to maintain net debt/EBITDA in the range of 2.5x-3x in the medium term, which corresponds to a lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of 3.3x-3.7x (on a consolidated basis with Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ).

US healthcare company Fenwal operates in transfusion medicine and cell therapies with 2011 sales of about USD600m and EBITDA of about USD90m. The acquisition of Fenwal, which will slightly enhance Fresenius' business profile, is planned to be 100% equity funded and will make FSE the global leader in transfusion technology, complementing its existing transfusion technology business within Kabi. Restructuring costs are expected to amount to EUR100m to be paid over the next three to four years. Given FSE's track record in integrating past acquisitions, the integration risk is considered low.