TEXT-S&P:Belden rtgs unaffected by possible RuggedCom deal

Dec 22 - December 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on St. Louis-based cable, connectivity, and networking products provider Belden Inc. are unaffected by its proposed ~$280 million hostile takeover of Ontario, Canada-based RuggedCom Inc., a provider of networking products designed for harsh environments. The company intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing $400 million revolver. With leverage of 2.6x at Sept. 30, 2011, and given the current parameters outlined in our last summary analysis, we feel the company has the capacity within the existing rating to complete this acquisition.

We believe that the acquisition is consistent with the company's stated strategy of further expanding its connectivity and networking capabilities and continuing to diversify internationally, and has the added benefit of bringing the company new end-market verticals in the electric power and military sectors. The ratings incorporate our expectation that Belden's growth and diversification strategy will continue to entail acquisitions funded with a mix of cash and debt. Therefore, Standard & Poor's views the current acquisition as neutral to the rating.