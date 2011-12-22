TEXT-S&P:Belden rtgs unaffected by possible RuggedCom deal

Dec 22 - December 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
on St. Louis-based cable, connectivity, and networking products provider Belden Inc. are
unaffected by its proposed ~$280 million hostile takeover of Ontario, Canada-based RuggedCom
Inc., a provider of networking products designed for harsh environments. The company
intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing $400 million
revolver. With leverage of 2.6x at Sept. 30, 2011, and given the current parameters outlined in
our last summary analysis, we feel the company has the capacity within the existing rating to
complete this acquisition.
We believe that the acquisition is consistent with the company's stated strategy of further
expanding its connectivity and networking capabilities and continuing to diversify
internationally, and has the added benefit of bringing the company new end-market verticals in
the electric power and military sectors. The ratings incorporate our expectation that Belden's
growth and diversification strategy will continue to entail acquisitions funded with a mix of
cash and debt. Therefore, Standard & Poor's views the current acquisition as neutral to the
rating.