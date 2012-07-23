TEXT-Fitch cuts DECO 7

The loan is secured by three office properties in secondary locations in Frankfurt and Berlin. Due to the predominantly single tenant nature of the assets, loan performance has remained steady throughout its term, with no notable changes in coverage (reported at 2.58x in April 2012). Key tenants are Deutsche Bahn AG ('AA'/Stable/'F1+', 45% of passing rent), PricewaterhouseCoopers (29%) and Hochtief Construction AG (17%). As the properties are of variable quality, and act as company headquarters, their appeal beyond the incumbent tenants is untested. As the risk of volatile income will be factored into future financing, extending the current leases - even assuming some rental discounting - would improve the loan's exit position. Loan extension might also be an option given bond maturity is in 2018, opening up the scope for cash sweep.

The Karstadt Kompakt loan (28% of portfolio balance) was accelerated in December 2011 due to continuous payment default on the loan by the borrowers. Fitch's analysis of the loan is based on expected recoveries under a scenario of vacant possession, based on a lengthy and costly liquidation process. The special servicer has identified various long-standing tax issues and overdue operating expenses. It is also in discussions with the borrower's counsel regarding lawsuits from unpaid operating expenses and also lawsuits against the original seller. A number of the Karstadt Kompakt borrowers have filed for creditor protection at the Den Bosch Court, Netherlands, with full bankruptcy being declared in February 2012. Two Dutch court administrators have been appointed. As it is unclear how bankruptcy will affect the recovery process, Fitch has given no credit in its highest ratings scenarios.

The World Fashion Centre loan (18.4% of portfolio balance) was extended by three years after failing to repay at maturity. Granting an extension was made subject to a pay-down of GBP3m in April 2011, with two further GBP1.5m payments due in 2012 and 2013. In addition, a cash sweep has also been put in place, which has since improved the loan's exit position by 8.5%. Fitch has applied conservative cap rate assumptions to take into account significant rental volatility caused by the short-term nature of the leases (typically one to three years). This volatility is evidenced by the reported vacancy rate, which has fluctuated between 8% and 20% since closing.

Procom (10.1%) and Schmeing (1.8%) both mature in October 2012. Procom was extended for two years when it failed to repay at its original scheduled maturity. An interest rate cap was put in place to hedge the loan during its extended term, during which time a full cash sweep will help amortise the loan. Due to the high interest coverage ratio of 5.5x, the loan has de-levered by 10%. Both loans are secured on retail properties located throughout Germany, with tenants including well-known retailers such as Allkauf/Real (a subsidiary of METRO AG, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), Coop and Edeka. Although Fitch estimates LTVs around 80%, the strong income profile and relatively small loan sizes should help the borrowers with refinancing.

The Swiss Coop loan (15.3% of portfolio balance) prepaid in April 2012 prior to loan maturity in January 2013. All proceeds were distributed to the class A2 noteholders. The fully sequential principal allocation supports the affirmation of the senior tranche with a Stable Outlook.