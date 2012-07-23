版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 23日 星期一 21:28 BJT

TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Fin Auth, CA's 2008C revs

July 23 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'AA-/F1' credit enhanced ratings on the Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Financing Authority (CA) (Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District) subordinate lien variable rate revenue bonds series 2008C.

The credit enhanced ratings were based on the support of a letter of credit provided by Bank of America that terminated on July 20, 2012.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'A+' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to Sacramento County Sanitation District's Subordinate Lien bonds.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐