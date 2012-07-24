版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates CCE Euro bonds at A3; outlook stable

July 24 Coca Cola Enterprises

* Moody's rates CCE Euro bonds at A3; outlook stable

