TEXT-S&P ups classes B & C of Leopard Two Funding RMBS

-- The Leopard Two Funding RMBS transaction is a securitization of residential apartment mortgage loans that were originated by the former New Century Finance Co. Ltd. (currently, Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgage). The mortgage loans were extended to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of newly constructed apartment buildings.

-- Rent revenues from the underlying assets are below our initial assumptions. However, we have observed an improvement in the transaction's credit support levels, which we believe can absorb the negative impact of the lower-than-expected rent revenues.

-- We have upgraded the class B notes to 'AA+ (sf)' and the class C notes to 'A+ (sf)', and have affirmed the ratings on the other classes.

The Leopard Two Funding residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction is a securitization of residential apartment mortgage loans that were originated by the former New Century Finance Co. Ltd. (the name of the company was changed to Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgage on Dec. 1, 2007), an affiliate of Lehman Brothers. The mortgage loans were extended to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of newly constructed apartment buildings.

In analyzing the transaction's credit quality, we referred to such data as the public information disclosed by the property manager relating to its portfolio and the current rent level of each property it manages, as well as the performance data of a similar transaction, in order to estimate the current rent level of the underlying properties. In accordance with the estimation, we deem that the current average rent level is below our initial assumption. On the other hand, no defaults have occurred among the underlying loans and none of the loans are delinquent as of Nov. 30, 2011. In addition, redemption of the senior classes has improved the transaction's credit support levels. We believe that the improved credit support can absorb the negative impact on the transaction from the decline in rent level. We affirmed the ratings on classes B and C, considering that the credit quality of these classes has improved, and affirmed the ratings on the other classes.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the timely and full payment of interest on the notes and the full repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date. Regarding the class X and A-2 notes, which are paid additional interest from the residual cash if available, the ratings address the timely payment of the additional interest--when residual cash is available--until the specified date for each class.

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

Leopard Two Funding Ltd. JPY17.702 bil structured secured notes due 2036

Class To From Initial issue amount

B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.52 bil.

C A+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.52 bil.

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A-1 AAA (sf) JPY7.83 bil.

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY7.83 bil.

D BBB (sf) JPY0.54 bil.

E BBB- (sf) JPY41 mil.

X AAA (sf) N/A*

*Class X is interest only.