TEXT-Fitch : Africa's growing trade and financial links with China

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings says that the Africa-China connection
has become an important element in Sub-Saharan Africa's (SSA)
growth story. Aided by China's own rapid development and growing
strategic interests in commodity markets, Africa has not only
become an important trade partner for China, but also a key
beneficiary of Chinese capital investment abroad.
Trade flows between Africa and China have grown rapidly and
are broadly balanced, essentially involving an exchange of
African raw materials for Chinese manufactured goods. While a
few commodity-rich African economies run large trade surpluses
with China, notably Angola and Zambia, the majority run trade
deficits. China is Africa's second largest source of imports
(behind Europe) and third largest export market (behind Europe
and the US). Fitch expects China's importance to African trade
to continue growing.
Economic ties between China and Africa are also
characterised by China's increased role as a lender and investor
to the region. The absence of "political strings" imposed by
Western governments, such as governance and environmental
conditions, combined with competitive terms make Chinese loans
an attractive and cheap source of credit for African countries.
Significantly, Chinese loans outweigh levels of Chinese
foreign direct investment (FDI) in SSA, with the latter
remaining far below those of traditional Western sources. The
accumulated Chinese FDI stock in SSA up to 2010 is estimated at
USD11bn, equivalent to just 1.1% of SSA GDP.
The largest Chinese lenders to Africa are China's
Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and China Development Bank
(CDB). Fitch estimates that between 2001 and 2010, EXIM
loans to SSA reached USD67.2bn, overtaking World Bank
lending of USD54.7bn to Africa for the same period.
Chinese lending and investment into Africa is highly
diverse. Mining continues to attract most FDI to the region;
EXIM bank lending targets infrastructure development through its
trademark "package loans"; CDB via its China-Africa Development
Fund (CADF) and special SME loan programme aims to promote local
market and business development in various sectors, including
manufacturing, services and commodities.
China's financial involvement is not always fully
transparent and debt management capacity of recipient countries
is often weak. There is therefore a risk that some African
countries could borrow too much on non-concessional terms,
leading to an unsustainable debt burden. Meanwhile, mining
investment usually has a low labour intensity, while China
traditionally provides much of the labour and materials for the
infrastructure projects it finances. As a result, improving
local employment participation levels and capturing Chinese
industrial 'know how' remain long term challenges for Africa's
involvement with China.
Chinese trade and financial links are therefore not without
potential downside and do not offer a quick fix to improved
living standards for Africa. However, they are providing an
important contribution to filling Africa's substantial
infrastructure gap and if the resources are used effectively
could help set Africa on a faster development trajectory over
time.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Africa-China Connection