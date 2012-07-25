TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

July 25 -
Summary analysis -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. --------------------- 25-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Electrical
industrial
apparatus, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 606776
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Apr-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
09-Feb-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Rationale
Our 'A' rating on Japan-based diversified electronics maker Mitsubishi
Electric Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
assessment of the company's business risk profile as strong and its financial
risk profile as modest. Mitsubishi Electric is Japan's third-largest
diversified electronics company after Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2) and
Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2). The company features strong and global
competitiveness in its mainstay industrial automation systems business, which
includes factory automation products and systems, and its energy and electric
systems business, which includes power plant, building, and transportation
systems.