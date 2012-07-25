TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

July 25 -

Summary analysis -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. --------------------- 25-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Electrical

industrial

apparatus, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 606776

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Apr-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Feb-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

Rationale

Our 'A' rating on Japan-based diversified electronics maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as strong and its financial risk profile as modest. Mitsubishi Electric is Japan's third-largest diversified electronics company after Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2) and Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2). The company features strong and global competitiveness in its mainstay industrial automation systems business, which includes factory automation products and systems, and its energy and electric systems business, which includes power plant, building, and transportation systems.