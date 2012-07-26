TEXT-Fitch affirms Rosy Blue at 'F1sf'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rosy Blue International S.A.'s (Rosy Blue) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) Short-term rating at 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review of the conduit's performance.

As part of the rating action, Fitch met with senior representatives of the programme's administrator, Bank of New York Mellon ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') at its premises in Dublin, Ireland. The review covered commercial paper (CP) issuance, administrative procedures and IT systems, portfolio composition and organisational aspects. No significant strategic or organisational changes have occurred since the agency's last affirmation in August 2011.

Rosy Blue is a fully-supported, single-seller conduit structured to issue USD-denominated CP to an aggregate amount not exceeding USD125m. Full liquidity support for the conduit is in the form of a liquidity facility provided by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB, 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+') and thus the rating of any CP issued reflects its rating dependency on SCB's Short-term Issuer Default Rating.

Rosy Blue may issue CP with maturities of up to six months and the proceeds may be used to purchase trade receivables on a revolving basis. The trade receivables are originated by Rosy Blue N.V. located in Antwerp, Belgium and derive from the sales of jewellery and rough and polished diamonds.

The liquidity line to the programme is in place until 31 December 2013 and as of end-June 2012, Rosy Blue had no CP outstanding.