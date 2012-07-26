TEXT-Fitch affirms Churchill's ABCP at 'F1sf'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Churchill Loan Asset Securitisation Programme LLC's (Churchill) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes at Short-term 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review of the programme and the underlying portfolio.

The affirmation follows an onsite discussion with the management of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'), which acts as the programme sponsor and main liquidity provider. The affirmation also takes into consideration the conduit's performance, commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.

Churchill, launched in March 2009, is structured to issue USD-denominated CP up to maximum aggregate amount of USD40bn. CP is issued to fund the purchase of eligible assets and all assets funded by Churchill are fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity facilities. Churchill also has the ability to issue extendible notes with a tenor of up to 185 days.

As at end-June 2012, Churchill had USD23.7bn of CP outstanding.