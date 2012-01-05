版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Shimao's outlook to negative

Jan 05 Shimao Property Holdings Limited

* Moody's changes Shimao's outlook to negative from stable

