TEXT-Fitch affirms KKR's long-term IDR at 'A'; outlook remains stable

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) and its related subsidiaries at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $500 million of unsecured debt
is affected by these actions.
The ratings affirmation reflects KKR's position as a global asset manager, its
experienced management team, solid investment track record, large institutional
investor base, predictable fee-earning capabilities, given sizeable fee-paying
assets under management (FAUM), and the potential for significant incentive
income. The ratings also reflect the joint and several guarantees on unsecured
indebtedness at finance subsidiaries by KKR Management Holdings L.P. and KKR
Fund Holdings L.P., in addition to the subordination of general partner (GP)
interests to outstanding indebtedness of the consolidated company.
Risks to the ratings include 'key man' risk, although Fitch believes private
equity (PE) policies are less punitive than those of its peers; reputational
risk, which can impact the company's ability to raise future funds; and legal
and regulatory risk, which could alter the alternative asset space.
FAUM, which aggregates all assets which garner a management fee, amounted to
$47.2 billion at March 31, 2012, up 3.3% year over year due to capital inflows
and positive valuation movements in certain credit vehicles, offset to some
extent by an increase in distributions to limited partners, driven by
realization activity. The vast majority of management fees are based on
committed and/or invested capital, which does not fluctuate with fair value
movements. Therefore, Fitch believes KKR has a very predictable management fee
earnings stream, which can be used to service outstanding debt. The company also
receives a portion of the monitoring and transaction fees generated from fund
investments, which while significant in recent years can be lumpy depending on
deal volume and contract terminations.
Fitch monitors fee-related earnings as a measure of operating performance. This
metric is calculated as management fees plus net monitoring and transaction fees
less base compensation and benefits less operating expenses. All incentive fees,
including those earned from KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) are excluded.
Fee-related earnings were down year over year in 1Q'12, given reduced
transaction and IPO activity, but remained solid given an increase in management
fees and variable compensation.
Carry and investment income rose 6.3% due to solid portfolio valuation trends.
The fee-related earnings margin, adjusting for incentive income, was 35.5%.
Fitch expects a continuation of solid operating performance over the balance of
the year, supported in part by further capital inflows, but monitoring
termination payments and transaction fees are expected to remain lumpy.
KKR's leverage, as measured by long-term corporate debt divided by fee-related
earnings-EBITDA (FEBITDA), remained modest given solid cash flow generation.
Leverage was 1.46x at March 31, 2012, on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, which
is down significantly from 2.90x at YE2009, and compares favorably to other
alternative asset managers. Debt service coverage, as measured by FEBITDA
divided by interest expense, was 8.18x on a TTM basis, which is up from 6.80x at
YE2009.
Fitch believes KKR has a solid liquidity profile, with $855.5 million of cash
and equivalents and $750 million of corporate revolver capacity. The primary use
of liquidity includes the funding of unfunded capital commitments to its
investment funds, potential clawbacks, net loss sharing provisions, dividends,
and operating expenses. At the end of the first quarter, KKR had $594.9 million
of unfunded capital commitments to its funds, but Fitch believes the company has
some control over the timing of its capital calls. The clawback obligation, and
net loss sharing provision KKR would need to fund if its PE investments were
liquidated at fair value at 1Q'12, amounted to $73.2 million and zero,
respectively; down from $84.9 million and $93.6 million at year-end 2009 due to
improvements in valuation. Fitch believes the likelihood of having to fund these
commitments is remote; however, the absolute dollar value is deemed manageable
and reserves are held against the potential obligation.
KKR's dividend policy is to distribute excess cash earnings on a quarterly
basis, excluding gains on balance sheet investments, but there is significant
management discretion in the definition of excess cash.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KKR will continue to
generate consistent management fees and fee-related earnings, grow FAUM through
follow-on funds and expansion into new PE and fixed income products, manage
leverage ratios near the current range, and maintain a solid liquidity profile.
Negative rating action could be driven by declines in investment performance
which negatively impact the company's ability to raise FAUM and generate fees,
meaningful increases in leverage and/or impairment of the liquidity profile.
Positive rating momentum could be driven by an increase in fund and fee
diversity and reductions in leverage.
Founded in 1976, KKR is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the
world with $62.3 billion of assets under management and $47.2 billion of FAUM at
March 31, 2012. Since its inception, the company has completed more than 200 PE
investments with a total transaction value in excess of $465 billion. The
company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'KKR'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
KKR & Co. L.P.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A'.
KKR Management Holdings L.P.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A'.
KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A'.
KKR Group Finance Co. LLC
-- Long-term IDR at 'A';
-- Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.