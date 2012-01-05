TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in Avoca CLO II following review

Jan 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, as well as the application of all relevant criteria for corporate CDOs.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes, lowered our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes, lowered our ratings on the class P, R, and S combination notes, and affirmed our rating on the class T combination notes.

-- We have withdrawn our rating on the class Q combination notes following its decoupling into its component parts.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Avoca CLO II B.V.'s outstanding EUR255.46 million notes.

Specifically, we:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on the class P, R, and S combination notes;

-- Affirmed our rating on the class T combination notes;

-- Withdrew our rating on the class Q combination notes (see list below).

Avoca CLO II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Oct. 31, 2011--and our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

In our opinion, higher spreads are being earned on the assets than we observed in 2010. We have also observed an increase in credit enhancement for the class A-1, A-2, and B notes, due to the pay-down of the senior notes. These factors, in our view, support higher ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes. At the same time, we have also observed a decrease in credit enhancement for the class C-1, C-2, and D notes, due to a reduced portfolio balance. This, in our view, supports lower ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the swap agreements do not entirely reflect these criteria. Considering this, we have assessed our ratings, taking into account the transaction's exposure to counterparties and the potential impact if they did not perform. Based on the cash flow analysis, the class A-1 notes can support a rating higher than the swap counterparty Citibank N.A.'s (A/Negative/A-1) long-term issuer credit rating (ICR). The other classes are not rated higher than the long-term ICR on the asset swap counterparty plus one notch, so no additional analysis was required.

We have also applied the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced as part of our criteria update (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009), and the largest industry default test, another of our supplemental stress tests, that are intended to address both event risk and model risk present in the transaction. The supplemental stress test restricts the ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes.

Considering all of these factors, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes, because our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to each tranche is commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned.

Today, we have also lowered our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes. The cash flow stresses do support a higher rating on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes. However, the largest obligor default test restricts them from achieving a higher rating. The restriction is mainly due to the reduced par balance of the portfolio. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes.

At the same time, we have also lowered our ratings on the class P, R, and S combination notes. The class P, R, and S combination notes have classes C-2, D, and C-2, respectively, as their components, along with equity as another component. The cash flow stresses support higher ratings on the class P, R, and S notes. However, the same factors that contributed to the downgrade of the class C-2 and D notes have affected our ratings on the class P, R, and S combination notes. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class P, R, and S combination notes.

We have also affirmed our rating on the class T combination notes. The class T combination notes have classes C-1 and D and equity as its components. The cash flow stresses support a higher rating on the class T notes. However, the factors that led to the downgrade of the class C-1 and D notes do not allow us to raise our ratings on the class T combination notes. Therefore, we have affirmed our rating on the class T combination notes.

Since we lowered our ratings on all of Avoca CLO II's classes of notes on Jan. 14, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Avoca CLO II B.V."), the class Q combination notes have decoupled into its components on Dec. 7, 2010. Therefore, we have withdrawn our rating on the class Q combination notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at