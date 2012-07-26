TEXT-S&P summary: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Oklahoma

Primary SIC: Petroleum

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 55907R

Mult. CUSIP6: 559080

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2004 BBB/-- BBB/--

24-May-2004 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. reflects the partnership's "satisfactory" business profile and "intermediate" financial profile. The positive outlook reflects its credit strengths compared with those of its peers, including the large proportion of relatively stable cash flows from its pipeline and terminal assets, and its solid slate of organic growth projects.