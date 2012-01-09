TEXT-Fitch pubs comprehensive analysis of U.S. high yield retail sector issuers

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings today published its first edition of the 'High Yield Retail Checkout', a 300-plus page report that provides a comprehensive analysis of the leveraged finance retail sector.

The report profiles 25 high yield retailers across various sub-sectors of the industry. Each company report includes Fitch's assessment of the business and financial profile, as well as key selected financial data, a detailed debt organizational chart, and covenant analyses.

Against the backdrop of the retail industry characterized by minimal growth and heavy competition, several names continue as best-in-class operators with strong category leadership of their respective sub-sectors. These include: Neiman Marcus, Inc., Hanesbrands, PVH, Limited Brands, Sally Beauty, Toys 'R' Us, Michaels, Dollar General , GNC, and NBTY. Conversely, credits where negative same-store sales suggest continued slippage in market share include Sears, Bon-Ton, RadioShack Corp., and SUPERVALU Inc.