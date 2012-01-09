TEXT-S&P:Bristol-Myers announcement will not affect rtg

Jan 09 - Standard & Poor's said today that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (BMS, A+/Stable/A-1) agreement to purchase unrated, development-stage pharmaceutical company Inhibitex Inc. for $2.5 billion in cash does not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. While Inhibitex has no marketed products, it does have a potentially highly effective treatment for Hepatitis C infection, INX 189, in the second stage of clinical testing. The currently approved treatments are only appropriate for a minority of infected patients, presenting a large, unmet medical need. We believe the product will require at least three more years of development before reaching the market, if approved, and there will not be any meaningful benefit to BMS in the near term. Still, BMS has maintained a nearly unleveraged financial posture for several years now and has ample cash resources that eliminate the need for new borrowings. We expect debt to EBITDA, adjusted for surplus cash, to rise to only 0.2x for 2012.

The ratings on New York-based BMS reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company has a strong business risk profile because of its well-established position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs. The key uncertainty facing BMS is the extent to which its diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will offset losses from an approaching patent cliff. Our view of the financial risk profile as modest incorporates the expectation that BMS will use its substantial financial resources to continue acquiring products. Given partial credit to its substantial reserves of cash and investments, we expect leverage to remain near zero.