2012年 7月 30日

BRIEF-Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Imser Securitisation 2 S.r.l.

July 30 Imser Securitisation 2 S.r.l.

* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Imser Securitisation 2 S.r.l. due to deed of undertaking

