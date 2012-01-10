TEXT-Fitch rates Hutchison's proposed USD notes 'A-(exp)'

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited's proposed five -year and 10-year USD notes expected ratings of 'A-(exp)'. The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable/'F2'). The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Hutchison's Issuer Default Rating reflects the company's geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its retail division.

Hutchison's had cash and liquid balances of HKD104bn and committed undrawn credit limits of HKD3.12bn as at end-June 2011. Less than 15% of its consolidated debt (including debt from non-controlling shareholders) is due to mature between end-June 2011 and end-December 2012, while its cash balances at end-June 2011 amounted to over 41% of its total debt outstanding.

However, negative rating factors are Hutchison's track record of acquisitions, heavy capex program and cash drain from its 3G business which turned EBIT-positive only in 2010. Its financial leverage remains high for its rating. However, adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR improved to 3.9x in FY10 from 4.5x in FY09, due to continued profit growth. Financial leverage was further reduced by the partial divestment of its mature Hong Kong and southern China ports assets via the listing of Hutchison Ports Holding Trust in March 2011.

The ratings and Stable Outlook factor in a continued deleveraging trend, given the stable performance of most of its operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G business. While Fitch expects deleveraging to continue, any short-term increases in leverage associated with acquisitions should not necessarily lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk profile changes significantly. However, any irreversible increase to leverage and/or a sharp increase in cash drain from the 3G segment may result in negative rating action.