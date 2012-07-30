版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Centaur Funding series A preference shares to Aa3 from Aa1

July 30 Centaur Funding Corporation (Centaur)

* Moody's downgrades Centaur Funding Series A Preference Shares to Aa3 from Aa1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐