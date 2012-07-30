BRIEF-Moody's cuts Centaur Funding series A preference shares to Aa3 from Aa1

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Centaur Funding Corporation (Centaur)
* Moody's downgrades Centaur Funding Series A Preference Shares to Aa3 from Aa1
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017