TEXT-S&P summary: American Railcar Industries Inc.

July 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- American Railcar Industries Inc. -------------- 30-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Missouri

Primary SIC: Railroad

equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 02916P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--

15-Feb-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on St. Charles, Mo.-based American Railcar Industries Inc. (ARI) reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The recovery in the North American freight car industry is maturing, and amid good performance in the upcycle, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that the company's leverage will remain below 4x debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) above 20% through 2012. However, we expect negative free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013, primarily because of capital expenditures for expanding its lease fleet. This growing asset base could provide some collateral to secure new financing, and together with improving leverage trends this should mitigate refinancing risk with respect to the company's $275 million notes due in early 2014.

We consider the company's business risk profile as weak, stemming from its participation in the highly cyclical and competitive railcar manufacturing industry, the company's limited product and customer diversity, and its volatile profitability. ARI's well-established market position is a mitigating factor, and ongoing expansion into the railcar leasing business should support business stability over time.