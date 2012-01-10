TEXT-S&P places rtg on Geldilux-TS-2007's class A nts on watch neg

Jan 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on Unicredit Bank (formerly Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank) as originator of the underlying loans in the portfolio, as well as our review of the transaction's performance using the latest available monthly servicer report of December 2011, and portfolio performance data received from the servicer.

-- We have placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on all other classes of notes.

-- Geldilux-TS-2007 is a cash flow CLO of short-term loans originated under Unicredit Bank's euro-loan program.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its credit rating on Geldilux-TS-2007 S.A.'s class A notes on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on all other rated classes of notes (see list below).

Today's rating action on the class A notes follows the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on Unicredit Bank in its capacity as originator (see "UniCredit And Most Core Subsidiaries 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative On Same Action On Italy," published on Dec. 7, 2011). When we last took rating action on Geldilux-TS-2007 in December 2009, we incorporated a cap on the ratings on the class A to E notes equal to the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Unicredit Bank. This reflects our view of the refinance risk prevalent in the portfolio. If UniCredit Bank were to default, borrowers would need to find third-party refinancing for maturing loans. During the time that Unicredit Bank is performing, maturing loans are typically being rolled or refinanced by drawdowns on the borrowers' working capital or term facility (see "Related Criteria And Research" for our previous rating actions and analysis).

Geldilux-TS-2007 was originated by Unicredit Bank AG (A/Watch Neg/A-1). The securitized assets are short-term loans, advanced under the bank's euro-loan program, to preferred clients from various business segments. The majority of borrowers are small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). During the replenishment period ending on March 8, 2012, loans from the bank's euro-loan portfolio are added to the Geldilux portfolio on a random selection mechanism, subject to the replenishment conditions set out in the transaction documents. The loans have a maximum maturity of 368 days and feature a bullet repayment of both interest and principal. These loans are within the framework of a client's working capital facility or term facility offered by Unicredit Bank.

The affirmation of our ratings on the class B to E notes reflects the largely unchanged credit quality of the portfolio, and the short risk horizon of the underlying loans. Since our last review in December 2009, cumulative defaults have increased to 0.4% of the portfolio notional from almost zero. At the same time, cumulative recoveries have also increased, such that current outstanding defaults are 0.18% of the portfolio notional. Taking into consideration the current outstanding defaults, under our recovery assumptions, the credit enhancement available to the class A to E notes has reduced only marginally.

The portfolio credit quality, when measured by the weighted-average portfolio rating, remains largely unchanged when compared with our last review. The reported portfolio weighted-average life is about 35 days. Following the end of the revolving period in March 2012, the issuer expects the portfolio to amortize within one month. We have affirmed our ratings on the class B to E notes, as in our view the credit enhancement available to these classes is commensurate with their existing rating levels.

The sole purpose of the EUR4.5 million of liquidity notes is to cover interest shortfalls arising from potential timing mismatches, between receipt of the interest margin payments from performing loans, and the interest payment dates on the notes. The issuer holds the entire proceeds of the liquidity notes in an interest reserve account with Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1), and according to our 2010 counterparty criteria this classifies as direct substantial support in relation to these notes. Unicredit Bank has confirmed to us that to date, the issuer has made no drawings from this account. The liquidity notes are repaid via withdrawing the corresponding amount from the issuer's interest reserve account. We have affirmed our rating on these notes at its current level, to reflect the ICR on Citibank.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating European SME Securitizations," published on Aug. 6, 2010).

As highlighted in the Aug. 6 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European SME securitizations. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European SME securitizations, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European SME securitizations.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at