TEXT-S&P cuts rtg on Italian RMBS deal Orio Finance 3's class B nts

OVERVIEW

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis of Orio Finance 3's outstanding collateral, we have kept our rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative and lowered our rating on the class B notes.

-- After eurozone sovereign-related CreditWatch negative placements on Dec. 9, 2011, we placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative.

-- Orio Finance 3 is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in March 2002.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Orio Finance No. 3 PLC's class B notes. Our rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

These rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction's outstanding collateral.

Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios, both in absolute and relative terms, have been fairly stable since 2008. As of the end of the latest collection period ending in November 2011, mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days were 0.66% of the performing pool, up from 0.35% in August 2011.

In our view, the transaction shows a tight capital structure. During 2011, the transaction has drawn on the cash reserve, depleting it to 75% of its target value; and no excess spread has been released in 2011.

When we reviewed the transaction on July 19, 2011, we did not consider the transaction documents relating to the swap provider, Citibank N.A., to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the basis swap: In such scenarios, we sized the basis risk arising from the deal being unhedged, namely from the mismatch between the index on which interest is earned on the assets being lower than the index on which interest is calculated for the notes.

Today's rating action follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction. The class A notes pass at their current 'AAA (sf)', rating even in scenarios where the basis risk is stressed. We believe that the class B notes can attain a 'A (sf)' rating also when stressing the basis risk; in fact, our cash flow runs show that the class B notes cannot pay timely interest in scenarios above a 'A (sf)' rating. This is primarily due to the margin paid on the class B notes (1.4%) being higher than the margin the underlying portfolio yields after allowing for spread compression (i.e., assuming that the borrowers who default are those paying the higher margin).

On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed the rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative (see "270 European Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements"), because the current rating on this tranche is higher than the maximum structured finance rating we would assign under our criteria if we lowered our sovereign rating on Italy by up to two notches.

Therefore, the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at