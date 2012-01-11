TEXT-S&P cuts rtg on Italian RMBS deal Orio Finance 3's class B nts

Jan 11 -
OVERVIEW
-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis of Orio Finance 3's
outstanding collateral, we have kept our rating on the class A notes on
CreditWatch negative and lowered our rating on the class B notes.
-- After eurozone sovereign-related CreditWatch negative placements on
Dec. 9, 2011, we placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative.
-- Orio Finance 3 is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in March
2002.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Orio Finance No. 3
PLC's class B notes. Our rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative (see list
below).
These rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the
transaction's outstanding collateral.
Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios, both in absolute and relative
terms, have been fairly stable since 2008. As of the end of the latest
collection period ending in November 2011, mortgage loans in arrears for more
than 90 days were 0.66% of the performing pool, up from 0.35% in August 2011.
In our view, the transaction shows a tight capital structure. During 2011, the
transaction has drawn on the cash reserve, depleting it to 75% of its target
value; and no excess spread has been released in 2011.
When we reviewed the transaction on July 19, 2011, we did not consider the
transaction documents relating to the swap provider, Citibank N.A., to be in
line with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested additional scenarios where we
gave no benefit to the basis swap: In such scenarios, we sized the basis risk
arising from the deal being unhedged, namely from the mismatch between the
index on which interest is earned on the assets being lower than the index on
which interest is calculated for the notes.
Today's rating action follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the
transaction. The class A notes pass at their current 'AAA (sf)', rating even
in scenarios where the basis risk is stressed. We believe that the class B
notes can attain a 'A (sf)' rating also when stressing the basis risk; in
fact, our cash flow runs show that the class B notes cannot pay timely
interest in scenarios above a 'A (sf)' rating. This is primarily due to the
margin paid on the class B notes (1.4%) being higher than the margin the
underlying portfolio yields after allowing for spread compression (i.e.,
assuming that the borrowers who default are those paying the higher margin).
On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed the rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch
negative (see "270 European Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements"), because the
current rating on this tranche is higher than the maximum structured finance
rating we would assign under our criteria if we lowered our sovereign rating
on Italy by up to two notches.
Therefore, the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch
negative.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at