TEXT-Fitch comments on Bristol Myers Squibb's acquisition of Inhibitex

Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings believes that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (Bristol Myers
Squibb) purchase of Inhibitex, Inc. (Inhibitex) for approximately $2.5 billion is
consistent with the current rating rationale for the company. Fitch rates Bristol Myers Squibb's
as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A+';
--Bank loan 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The ratings apply to approximately $4.9 billion of debt. The Rating Outlook is
Negative.
Clinical-Stage Research Portfolio Expanded:
The acquisition of Inhibitex brings a portfolio of developmental projects
focused on treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The research
pipeline includes vaccines, and anti-viral therapies including the lead drug
candidate, INX-189, an oral nucleotide polymerase inhibitor currently in Phase
II investigation for the treatment of hepatitis C. Under the definitive merger
agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay $26.00 for outstanding shares of
Inhibitex, equating to total consideration for the acquisition of $2.5 billion
in cash. The companies plan to finalize the transaction approximately 30 days
after the commencement of the tender offer.
Funding from Available Cash:
Fitch expects current domestic cash and securities balances will provide the
funding necessary to complete the transaction, and that incremental debt
borrowings will not be utilized. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a cash balance and
short-term marketable securities totaling $8.2 billion, and long-term
investments of $2.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2011.
Bristol-Myers Squibb had improved its liquidity position in the U.S. at the end
of 2010 through an international legal entity restructuring.
Plavix Patent Expiration Nearing:
Bristol-Myers Squibb will get no immediate relief from the Inhibitex assets as
the company contends with the patent losses in the U.S. in 2012 of Plavix and
Avapro, which together represented 38.9% of sales for the latest 12-month (LTM)
period ending Sept. 30, 2011. The negative outlook reflects continued concern
for the company's credit profile reflecting to the negative affects to
profitability and free cash flow generation from an expected dramatic fall in
revenues in 2012 and 2013. The revenue declines include the partial offset from
estimated sales of newly-launched products and commercialization of the
late-stage pipeline.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has taken a multi-faceted approach to improve its credit
profile given a key drug patent expiration period starting in 2012, including
increasing R&D productivity, restructuring operations, reducing debt, and
ensuring U.S. liquidity. Over the past two years, four new medicines (including
three potential blockbusters) were launched - Yervoy, Eliquis, Kombiglyze, and
Nulojix; $800 million in debt was paid down; international legal entities were
restructured to increase U.S. cash; and another significant 'pearl',
ZymoGenetics, was acquired.
Fitch does recognize Bristol-Myers Squibb's efforts since 2007 to strengthen the
operating structure prior to the patent cliff including a $2.5 billion
restructuring program and non-pharmaceutical business divestitures. By the end
of 2010, the company had achieved targeted annual savings of $2.5 billion
driving the expansion of EBITDA margins to 35.6% for the LTM period ending Sept.
30, 2011 from 22.3% in 2007. Fitch expects the positive margin trend to reverse
in the next one to two years as operating cost decreases do not pace rapid sales
declines.
Strong Leverage ahead of Patent Cliff:
Bristol-Myers Squibb has streamlined operations and reduced debt such that
leverage is anticipated to be consistent with the current rating category,
despite the top-line stresses over the intermediate term. Leverage as measured
by total debt to EBITDA and by total adjusted debt to EBITDAR has fallen to 0.7
times (x) and 0.8x, respectively, for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2011,
through a combination of margin expansion and debt reduction. Indeed, leverage
will be negatively affected by margin compression upon the patent cliff but
Fitch expects leverage to remain consistent with the current rating category in
the apex of the patent cliff in 2013 at 1.2x and 1.4x on a gross and adjusted
debt basis, respectively. Moreover, Bristol-Myers Squibb is favored by a
long-term debt maturity schedule that does not include significant maturities
during the patent cliff as approximately $600 million of senior notes mature in
August 2013.