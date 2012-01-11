TEXT-Fitch comments on Bristol Myers Squibb's acquisition of Inhibitex

Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings believes that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (Bristol Myers Squibb) purchase of Inhibitex, Inc. (Inhibitex) for approximately $2.5 billion is consistent with the current rating rationale for the company. Fitch rates Bristol Myers Squibb's as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';

--Senior unsecured debt rating 'A+';

--Bank loan 'A+';

--Short-term IDR 'F1';

--Commercial paper 'F1'.

The ratings apply to approximately $4.9 billion of debt. The Rating Outlook is Negative.

Clinical-Stage Research Portfolio Expanded:

The acquisition of Inhibitex brings a portfolio of developmental projects focused on treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The research pipeline includes vaccines, and anti-viral therapies including the lead drug candidate, INX-189, an oral nucleotide polymerase inhibitor currently in Phase II investigation for the treatment of hepatitis C. Under the definitive merger agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay $26.00 for outstanding shares of Inhibitex, equating to total consideration for the acquisition of $2.5 billion in cash. The companies plan to finalize the transaction approximately 30 days after the commencement of the tender offer.

Funding from Available Cash:

Fitch expects current domestic cash and securities balances will provide the funding necessary to complete the transaction, and that incremental debt borrowings will not be utilized. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a cash balance and short-term marketable securities totaling $8.2 billion, and long-term investments of $2.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2011. Bristol-Myers Squibb had improved its liquidity position in the U.S. at the end of 2010 through an international legal entity restructuring.

Plavix Patent Expiration Nearing:

Bristol-Myers Squibb will get no immediate relief from the Inhibitex assets as the company contends with the patent losses in the U.S. in 2012 of Plavix and Avapro, which together represented 38.9% of sales for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending Sept. 30, 2011. The negative outlook reflects continued concern for the company's credit profile reflecting to the negative affects to profitability and free cash flow generation from an expected dramatic fall in revenues in 2012 and 2013. The revenue declines include the partial offset from estimated sales of newly-launched products and commercialization of the late-stage pipeline.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has taken a multi-faceted approach to improve its credit profile given a key drug patent expiration period starting in 2012, including increasing R&D productivity, restructuring operations, reducing debt, and ensuring U.S. liquidity. Over the past two years, four new medicines (including three potential blockbusters) were launched - Yervoy, Eliquis, Kombiglyze, and Nulojix; $800 million in debt was paid down; international legal entities were restructured to increase U.S. cash; and another significant 'pearl', ZymoGenetics, was acquired.

Fitch does recognize Bristol-Myers Squibb's efforts since 2007 to strengthen the operating structure prior to the patent cliff including a $2.5 billion restructuring program and non-pharmaceutical business divestitures. By the end of 2010, the company had achieved targeted annual savings of $2.5 billion driving the expansion of EBITDA margins to 35.6% for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2011 from 22.3% in 2007. Fitch expects the positive margin trend to reverse in the next one to two years as operating cost decreases do not pace rapid sales declines.

Strong Leverage ahead of Patent Cliff:

Bristol-Myers Squibb has streamlined operations and reduced debt such that leverage is anticipated to be consistent with the current rating category, despite the top-line stresses over the intermediate term. Leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA and by total adjusted debt to EBITDAR has fallen to 0.7 times (x) and 0.8x, respectively, for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2011, through a combination of margin expansion and debt reduction. Indeed, leverage will be negatively affected by margin compression upon the patent cliff but Fitch expects leverage to remain consistent with the current rating category in the apex of the patent cliff in 2013 at 1.2x and 1.4x on a gross and adjusted debt basis, respectively. Moreover, Bristol-Myers Squibb is favored by a long-term debt maturity schedule that does not include significant maturities during the patent cliff as approximately $600 million of senior notes mature in August 2013.