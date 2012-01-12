TEXT-Fitch afrmd Jabil Circuits India's loans at 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)'

Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jabil Circuits India Private Limited's (JCIPL) INR550 fund-based limits (increased from INR495m) at 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' and its INR60m non-fund based limits (increased from INR59.4m) at 'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'.

The affirmation continues to reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by JCIPL's ultimate parent - Jabil Circuit Inc. (JCI, Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB-'/Stable) - to JCIPL's entire debt. JCIPL continues to have strong legal, operational and strategic linkages with JCI. The subsidiary directly reports to JCI's global or regional offices and has centralised treasury operations.

JCIPL's standalone EBITDA margins improved significantly to 9.1%, provisionally, and 8.7% in the financial year ended August 2011 and FY10, respectively, from 0.5% in FY09. This was due to improved capacity utilisation and sustained demand from its major customer, the US-based Echostar Corporation, involved in the designing and selling of set-top boxes and related products. This helped reduce accumulated losses to 20% and 36% of JCIPL's total net-worth in FY11 and FY10, respectively, from 62.8% in FY09. Hence Fitch does not envisage any risk of JCIPL being declared a "sick company" under Indian law.

Fitch notes JCIPL's customer concentration, with EchoStar Corporation accounting for over 90% of FY11 revenues (FY10: 95%), and high product in set-top boxes (over 90% of revenues). JCIPL is seeking to address these concentration risks; it has started selling double radio units (a new product) to Ericsson Inc (a new customer). JCIPL has selling and distribution agreements with Jabil Circuits of Texas, LP, which helps it to bridge working capital requirements and provides a liquidity buffer.

The ratings of JCIPL's guaranteed instruments are linked to JCI's ratings. Negative rating guidelines include any material weakening of JCI's credit profile and/or of the linkages between JCI and JCIPL. This could include any change in the guarantee arrangement for the rated instruments. The ratings are likely to move in tandem with those of JCI.

JCIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JCI and manufactures set-top boxes and other electronic components at its Rajnandgaon facility. As per the provisional financials of FY11, JCIPL's revenues declined to INR14,950m due to lower demand from EchoStar, compared with INR17,680m in FY10 . The company's liquidity position has improved significantly from FY10, with unutilised working capital limits during FY11, providing adequate liquidity cushion. As of end-FY11, JCIPL was in a net cash position.

JCI is a US-based electronics solutions company, providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. As per reported financials of 2011, the company had revenues of USD16,519m with an operating income of USD715m.

For a detailed rating rationale on JCI, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Jabil Circuit, Inc. at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 30 June 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.