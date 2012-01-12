TEXT-Fitch afrmd Jabil Circuits India's loans at 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)'

Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jabil Circuits India Private Limited's (JCIPL) INR550
fund-based limits (increased from INR495m) at 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' and its INR60m non-fund based
limits (increased from INR59.4m) at 'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'.
The affirmation continues to reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by
JCIPL's ultimate parent - Jabil Circuit Inc. (JCI, Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB-'/Stable)
- to JCIPL's entire debt. JCIPL continues to have strong legal, operational and strategic
linkages with JCI. The subsidiary directly reports to JCI's global or regional offices and has
centralised treasury operations.
JCIPL's standalone EBITDA margins improved significantly to 9.1%, provisionally, and 8.7% in
the financial year ended August 2011 and FY10, respectively, from 0.5% in FY09. This was due to
improved capacity utilisation and sustained demand from its major customer, the US-based
Echostar Corporation, involved in the designing and selling of set-top boxes and
related products. This helped reduce accumulated losses to 20% and 36% of JCIPL's total
net-worth in FY11 and FY10, respectively, from 62.8% in FY09. Hence Fitch does not envisage any
risk of JCIPL being declared a "sick company" under Indian law.
Fitch notes JCIPL's customer concentration, with EchoStar Corporation accounting for over
90% of FY11 revenues (FY10: 95%), and high product in set-top boxes (over 90% of revenues).
JCIPL is seeking to address these concentration risks; it has started selling double radio units
(a new product) to Ericsson Inc (a new customer). JCIPL has selling and distribution agreements
with Jabil Circuits of Texas, LP, which helps it to bridge working capital requirements and
provides a liquidity buffer.
The ratings of JCIPL's guaranteed instruments are linked to JCI's ratings. Negative rating
guidelines include any material weakening of JCI's credit profile and/or of the linkages between
JCI and JCIPL. This could include any change in the guarantee arrangement for the rated
instruments. The ratings are likely to move in tandem with those of JCI.
JCIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JCI and manufactures set-top boxes and other
electronic components at its Rajnandgaon facility. As per the provisional financials of FY11,
JCIPL's revenues declined to INR14,950m due to lower demand from EchoStar, compared with
INR17,680m in FY10 . The company's liquidity position has improved significantly from FY10, with
unutilised working capital limits during FY11, providing adequate liquidity cushion. As of
end-FY11, JCIPL was in a net cash position.
JCI is a US-based electronics solutions company, providing comprehensive electronics design,
production and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. As
per reported financials of 2011, the company had revenues of USD16,519m with an operating income
of USD715m.
For a detailed rating rationale on JCI, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch
Affirms Jabil Circuit, Inc. at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 30 June 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.