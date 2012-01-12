TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions in CLO deal Regent's Park CDO

Jan 12 -
OVERVIEW
-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis, we have lowered our ratings on Regent's Park
CDO's class D and E notes.
-- We also affirmed our ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2, and C notes.
-- The downgrades reflect the application of the largest obligor default test, which
constrained our ratings on the class D and E notes and measures the risk of several largest
obligors within the portfolio defaulting simultaneously.
-- Regent's Park CDO B.V. is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation
transaction that closed in October 2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Regent's Park CDO
B.V.'s class D and E notes, and affirmed its ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2 and C notes (see
list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using
data from the latest available trustee report, dated Nov. 21, 2011.
The trustee report shows that all classes of notes are currently passing their
overcollateralization tests and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the
collateral pool has increased. However, it also shows that the percentage of portfolio assets
that we treat as defaulted in our analysis has increased since our previous review (see
"Transaction Update: Regent's Park CDO B.V." published on April 1, 2010), which has decreased
the level of credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.
We have also observed a decrease in the portfolio's weighted-average maturity, which
resulted in lower scenario default rates across all rating levels in our analysis.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance
that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash
flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress
scenarios. We have observed that the credit support available is commensurate with the current
ratings on the senior classes of notes, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class
A, B-1, B-2, and C notes.
The application of the largest obligor default test constrained our ratings on the class D
and E notes. The test aims to measure the effect on ratings of defaults of a specified number of
largest obligors in the portfolio with particular ratings, assuming 5% recoveries. We introduced
this supplemental stress test in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
Regent's Park CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation transaction that securitizes
loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in October 2006 and
is managed by Blackstone Debt Advisors L.P.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations,
warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they
differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary
ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at