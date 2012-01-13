TEXT-Fitch assigns Hutchison Whampoa's USD notes 'A-' final ratings

BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited's five-year USD500m and 10-year USD1bn notes final ratings of 'A-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable/'F2').
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 10 January 2012.
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: