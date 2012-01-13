TEXT-Fitch assigns Hutchison Whampoa's USD notes 'A-' final ratings

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited's five-year USD500m and 10-year USD1bn notes final ratings of 'A-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable/'F2').

The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 10 January 2012.