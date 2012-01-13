版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Rtg on ATF DPR Co., nts unchanged following amendments

Jan 13 ATF DPR Company

* Moody's: Rating on ATF DPR Company notes unchanged following amendments, Kazakh DPR transaction

